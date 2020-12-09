PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared breathtaking photos, capturing the beauty of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, on Twitter.

The prime minister wrote, “I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB”.

I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB. pic.twitter.com/3coB1X6Ruv — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 9, 2020

However, he was careful this time as he gave credit to photographer for his work.

Abrar in a tweet said, “My passion for photography has delivered results today as it's being an honor that my beautiful Pakistan captured thru my lens is being shown to the whole world by my own Prime Minister”.

My passion for photography has delivered results today as it's being an honor that my beautiful Pakistan captured thru my lens is being shown to the whole world by my own Prime Minister @arslankhalid_m @PakPMO https://t.co/8tTZDA0fJ9 — Abrar (@Abrar_khawja) December 9, 2020

Khan’s last tweet with GB photos stirred a controversy when the photographer said his watermark had been removed from the shared pictures.

Later, Asmar tweeted that the PM Office had tendered an apology over the error.