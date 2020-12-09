PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared breathtaking photos, capturing the beauty of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, on Twitter.
The prime minister wrote, “I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB”.
I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB. pic.twitter.com/3coB1X6Ruv— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 9, 2020
However, he was careful this time as he gave credit to photographer for his work.
Abrar in a tweet said, “My passion for photography has delivered results today as it's being an honor that my beautiful Pakistan captured thru my lens is being shown to the whole world by my own Prime Minister”.
My passion for photography has delivered results today as it's being an honor that my beautiful Pakistan captured thru my lens is being shown to the whole world by my own Prime Minister @arslankhalid_m @PakPMO https://t.co/8tTZDA0fJ9— Abrar (@Abrar_khawja) December 9, 2020
Khan’s last tweet with GB photos stirred a controversy when the photographer said his watermark had been removed from the shared pictures.
PM Imran Khan under fire for sharing GB photos ... 04:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is being roasted by social media users for sharing photos of ...
Later, Asmar tweeted that the PM Office had tendered an apology over the error.
PM office apologises for tweeting pics without ... 03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A photographer, who called out Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not giving him credits for his ...
