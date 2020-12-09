PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer
09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared breathtaking photos, capturing the beauty of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, on Twitter. 

The prime minister wrote, “I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB”.

However, he was careful this time as he gave credit to photographer for his work.

Abrar in a tweet said, “My passion for photography has delivered results today as it's being an honor that my beautiful Pakistan captured thru my lens is being shown to the whole world by my own Prime Minister”.

Khan’s last tweet with GB photos stirred a controversy when the photographer said his watermark had been removed from the shared pictures. 

Later, Asmar tweeted that the PM Office had tendered an apology over the error.

