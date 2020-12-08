PM office apologises for tweeting photo without credits
03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
PM office apologises for tweeting photo without credits
ISLAMABAD – A photographer, who called out Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not giving him credits for his photographs, now wants to personally present the images to the premier.

Asmar Hussain, in a tweet Tuesday, claimed that the PM Office has apologised for not crediting him for a set of images from Gilgit-Baltistan. "Would like to present this image to PM Imran Khan personally," he added.

Yesterday, Hussain’s calling out the PM for using his work without attribution stirred a debate on social media, with people suggesting the Pakistani photographer to sue the premier for “stealing intellectual property” while many blamed it on the PMO social media team.

Jumping into the debate, an American blogger Alex Reynolds who was seen in the picture posted by Imran Khan confirmed that Asmar Hussain actually clicked that photo by crediting and thanking him on her travel blog “Lost With Purpose” Facebook page.

