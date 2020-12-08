Mega discounts on 12.12 sale – TCL and Daraz ends the year with a bang!

03:58 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand in collaboration with Daraz e-commerce giant of Pakistan gears up for the last major online sale of 2020. This sale extravaganza will kick-off at midnight on December 12, 2020. From 12th to 18th December, users can enjoy one week of Super promotions on the entire range of TVs, ACs and soundbar with Free home delivery nationwide.

Also, today, TCL will be offering massive discounts on its official store on Daraz on account of TCL brand day for its valued customers.

TCL is going all out to bring its consumer's unbeatable promotions and upsized flash deals. In this exhilarating sale, the brand promises to bring huge discounts, high-quality products, and a unique shopping experience in the comfort of users’ homes. All TCL TVs and ACs will be available on Daraz for purchase. 

While commenting on this grand sale, Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL said, " We at TCL are overwhelmed with the response of our valued consumers in the 11.11 sale that encouraged us to bring more exciting offers to our users in this year’s 12.12 sale. We endeavour to provide superior customer experience to our buyers”. 

TCL is a locally No.1 LED TV brand in terms of sales and 2nd largest TV brand worldwide with a global presence in over 150 countries. The brand is swiftly emerging as an innovative technology brand, striving to deliver high-quality products to the users in Pakistan at very competitive prices. 

