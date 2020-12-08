Syeda Tuba Amir debuts in Bharaas
Share
Syeda Tuba Amir, the wife of religious scholar Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain, is all set to make a debut in the popular drama serial Bharaas.
The 24-year-old will be seen opposite Salman Saeed.
Aamir Liaquat to produce a Netflix original with ... 02:11 PM | 14 Dec, 2018
KARACHI - Aamir Liaquat Hussain the controversial Pakistani television host and politician needs no introduction. ...
The ARY production revolves around a couple, Zoya and Hassan, gets married despite the reluctance of their parents amid a drama by their envious cousins.
Besides Tuba Amir, the TV serial features Omer Shahzad, Dur-e-Fishaan, Zubab Rana, Furqan Qureshi, Rabia Kulsoom, Salman Saeed Khalid Anam and Behroz Sabzwari.
Amir Liaquat and 2nd wife talk about their ... 02:16 PM | 7 Dec, 2018
LAHORE - Amir Liaquat is a controversial name and an even more complexed personality. Tuba Amir is the woman who has ...
- COVID-19: UK grandmother, 91, becomes world's first person to receive ...06:22 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- PDM members 'to resign' from National Assembly06:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan Navy marks 62nd Gwadar Day05:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- King Edward VC accused of sexually harassing female doc05:16 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Shehbaz Sharif’s wife declared proclaimed offender04:44 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- PM office apologises for tweeting pics without credits, says ...03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and Aiman Khan among Forbes' 100 Digital ...04:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Meesha Shafi skips court appearance in defamation lawsuit – again!09:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020