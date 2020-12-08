Syeda Tuba Amir debuts in Bharaas
Web Desk
03:56 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Syeda Tuba Amir debuts in Bharaas
Syeda Tuba Amir, the wife of religious scholar Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain, is all set to make a debut in the popular drama serial Bharaas.

The 24-year-old will be seen opposite Salman Saeed.

The ARY production revolves around a couple, Zoya and Hassan, gets married despite the reluctance of their parents amid a drama by their envious cousins.

Besides Tuba Amir, the TV serial features Omer Shahzad, Dur-e-Fishaan, Zubab Rana, Furqan Qureshi, Rabia Kulsoom, Salman Saeed Khalid Anam and Behroz Sabzwari.

