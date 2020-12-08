Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and Aiman Khan among Forbes' 100 Digital Stars!
Forbes Asia’s inaugural 100 Digital Stars list features a hundred singers, bands, film and TV stars from across the Asia-Pacific region, who have taken the digital world by storm.
Mahira Khan is the leading superstar of Pakistan entertainment fraternity. Rising to fame through her blockbuster performances, Mahira Khan enjoys a huge fan following of nearly 7 million.
According to Forbes, the 35-year-old is the most bankable star with a new film on the way:" The star of Pakistani musical Superstar will return to the screen this year in action-drama The Legend of Maula Jatt – Pakistan’s most expensive film to date." Reflecting on her popularity on social media: "Khan uses her social media presence—nearly 7 million Instagram followers and over 4 million on Facebook—to raise awareness about mental health issues, violence against women and breast cancer."
Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam has also made it to Forbes. Here is what the American business magazine has written for the 37-year-old singer.
"Released in May, his song Asma-ul-Husna recites Allah’s 99 names to encourage hope during the pandemic and has over 22 million views on YouTube. Aslam urged his 20 million Facebook followers to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus."
Similarly, Pakistan's sweetheart Aiman Khan has 8 million followers and is one the most active celebrities on social media. The publication complimented on her work in television: "With nearly 8 million followers, Khan is the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. She and twin sister Minal run the clothing site Aiman Minal Closet, with 249,000 Instagram followers. Last year she was nominated for Best Actress at Pakistan’s Hum Awards for roles in TV shows Ishq Tamasha and Baandi."
Indeed a proud moment for Pakistan as three of our celebrities feature in the prestigious list!
