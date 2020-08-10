Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most followed celebrity on Instagram

03:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most followed celebrity on Instagram
Aiman Khan continues to keep up with her title of being Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

#perfectsunday❤️

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

The actor has a total of whopping 7 million followers.

Khan has surpassed some of Pakistan’s biggest actresses such as Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly as both of them have 6.4 million followers. 

Khan is very active on social media as she often shares moments of motherhood and her celeb life with her fans.

View this post on Instagram

EID MUBARAK to you from us ♥️

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

View this post on Instagram

A walk to remember right ? @minalkhan.official

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

Last year, actor Mahira Khan became the first Pakistani actor to have 5 million followers on Instagram. She now has 6.4 million followers. 

