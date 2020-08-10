Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most followed celebrity on Instagram

Aiman Khan continues to keep up with her title of being Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram.

The actor has a total of whopping 7 million followers.

Khan has surpassed some of Pakistan’s biggest actresses such as Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly as both of them have 6.4 million followers.

Khan is very active on social media as she often shares moments of motherhood and her celeb life with her fans.

Last year, actor Mahira Khan became the first Pakistani actor to have 5 million followers on Instagram. She now has 6.4 million followers.

