Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most followed celebrity on Instagram
Aiman Khan continues to keep up with her title of being Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram.
The actor has a total of whopping 7 million followers.
Khan has surpassed some of Pakistan’s biggest actresses such as Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly as both of them have 6.4 million followers.
Khan is very active on social media as she often shares moments of motherhood and her celeb life with her fans.
Just started my postpartum plan with @getfitathletic This plan is for nursing mothers and moms that have recently delivered, to help them get back to their old shape. It focuses on maximum nutrition for mothers so their milk supply isn’t compromised. Not only that, it includes all my favourite foods and I don’t feel deprived of anything. They have lots of other weight loss/ weight gain/ maintenance packages as well. If you’re looking to reach your goals in a healthy way, do check them out! 💪🏻
Last year, actor Mahira Khan became the first Pakistani actor to have 5 million followers on Instagram. She now has 6.4 million followers.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
