At least 5 dead, 14 injured in Chaman blast

Web Desk
03:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
At least 5 dead, 14 injured in Chaman blast
Share

QUETTA – At least five people died and 14 others sustained injuries on Monday in a explosion occurred in Chaman, a town bordering Afghanistan, police said.

Police said that unknown miscreants had fitted an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) at a motorbike and parked in front of Haji Nida Market, Mall Road, Chaman.

"IED planted at motorbike went off leaving five people dead while several others injured, some of them critically," police said, adding that the injured were moved to district headquarters hospital.

Few victims having critical injuries have been shifted to Quetta, local administration said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search for the culprits.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the Chaman blast and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in it.

The premier also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan have also strongly denounced the blast in Chaman.

Balochistan Chief Minister said terrorists want to create law and order issue in Chaman but they will not succeed in their nefarious designs. 

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT ...
10:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Four family members electrocuted to death in ...
10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
National Minorities Day being marked today  
09:32 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before NAB today 
08:39 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges ...
11:47 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Lebanon’s PM, cabinet resign as anger mounts ...
10:10 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr