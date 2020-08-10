At least 5 dead, 14 injured in Chaman blast
QUETTA – At least five people died and 14 others sustained injuries on Monday in a explosion occurred in Chaman, a town bordering Afghanistan, police said.
Police said that unknown miscreants had fitted an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) at a motorbike and parked in front of Haji Nida Market, Mall Road, Chaman.
"IED planted at motorbike went off leaving five people dead while several others injured, some of them critically," police said, adding that the injured were moved to district headquarters hospital.
Few victims having critical injuries have been shifted to Quetta, local administration said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search for the culprits.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the Chaman blast and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in it.
The premier also prayed for early recovery of the injured.
Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan have also strongly denounced the blast in Chaman.
Balochistan Chief Minister said terrorists want to create law and order issue in Chaman but they will not succeed in their nefarious designs.
