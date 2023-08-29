Imran Khan remains in Attock Jail despite IHC relief in Toshakhana case, but why?

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chief Imran Khan will not be released from the Attock jail immediately despite the suspension of his three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case by the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

A two-member bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, announced the verdict reserved hearing arguments from the lawyer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and counsel for the former prime minister on Khan’s petition against his conviction.

Pakistan’s former cricket star was jailed by a lower court this month after he was found guilty of unlawfully selling watches and other gifts that he acquired during his tenure as PM but failed to show in assets.

The district and session court convicted the former cricket star in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that involved hiding details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in jail. Imran subsequently filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction and also approached the Supreme Court against the IHC’s decision to send the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.

The high court has also approved Imran Khan’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Cipher Case Delays Imran’s Release

However, it has emerged that the former premier would not be released from the Attock Jail despite an order of the high court as a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, has approved his judicial remand in cipher case till August 30.

An order of the court circulating on social media shows the judge issued the order on August 15 and directed the authorities to produce suspect on August 30 for further proceedings in the cipher case.

It means, the PTI chief would remain in jail until he secures a bail in the cipher case.

Imran Khan Booked in Cipher Case

Earlier this month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for missing the US cipher, which allegedly contained evidence that his government was overthrown under a planning.

The case was registered against the former premier by the anti-terrorism wing of the agency. The joint investigation team (JIT), already probing the cipher case, would also conduct the investigation into the fresh case.

Khan waved a letter at a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, 2022, claiming that it was the evidence of an “international conspiracy” backed by the United States to topple his government.

Following his claims, the FIA launched an investigation against Khan, who has been named in more than 150 civil and criminal cases, for allegedly making public a confidential diplomatic cable and keeping it in his possession.

Later, it emerged that the PTI chief has lost the copy of the cipher, written by then Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.