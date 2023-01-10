Search

Lifestyle

Is Usman Mukhtar's wife joining showbiz?

Web Desk 04:42 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Is Usman Mukhtar's wife joining showbiz?
Source: Usman Mukhtar (Instagram)

Amid celebrity glam and filters, Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira Inam Khan are definitely a power couple who have quite a legion of admirers.

Everyone loves to watch them troll each other endlessly on social media and support each other’s various projects. Apart from their cute pictures, the fans are always curious if Zunaira wants to join showbiz.

Taking to Instagram stories, Zunaira revealed that she is seriously considering jumping into showbiz and so she wants people to contact her with vacancies.

The couple tied the knot in early 2021 in an intimate, socially-distanced nikkah ceremony. Mukhtar took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the event.

On the work front, Usman's debut opposite Naimal Khawar Abbasi in drama Anaa was extremely well received. He has since given huge hits like Sabaat and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. Usman Mukhtar tied the knot with wife Zunaira Inam Khan last year and his fans were ecstatic for him.

Usman Mukhtar's wife tells why he's disappeared from social media

Lifestyle

Mansha Pasha shares a cute video of Ali Gul Pir with his wife

05:52 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Ali Zafar shares his stance on joining politics

04:17 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

What has Haris Rauf given to his wife in Haq Mahr?

12:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Haris Rauf warns fans about fake social media accounts of wife Muzna Malik

10:19 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Inside the star-studded birthday of Humayun Saeed's wife Samina

03:49 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Has Aliza Sultan joined showbiz after divorce from Feroze Khan?

10:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan slams PDM ministers’ irresponsible statements of ...

06:01 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 10, 2023

08:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.3 236.9
Euro EUR 268 270.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 305 308
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.6 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 164.15 165.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 174 175.35
China Yuan CNY 33.18 33.43
Danish Krone DKK 32.5 32.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.45 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 737.84 742.84
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 589.88 594.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.68

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: