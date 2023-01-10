Is Usman Mukhtar's wife joining showbiz?

Amid celebrity glam and filters, Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira Inam Khan are definitely a power couple who have quite a legion of admirers.

Everyone loves to watch them troll each other endlessly on social media and support each other’s various projects. Apart from their cute pictures, the fans are always curious if Zunaira wants to join showbiz.

Taking to Instagram stories, Zunaira revealed that she is seriously considering jumping into showbiz and so she wants people to contact her with vacancies.

The couple tied the knot in early 2021 in an intimate, socially-distanced nikkah ceremony. Mukhtar took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the event.

On the work front, Usman's debut opposite Naimal Khawar Abbasi in drama Anaa was extremely well received. He has since given huge hits like Sabaat and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. Usman Mukhtar tied the knot with wife Zunaira Inam Khan last year and his fans were ecstatic for him.