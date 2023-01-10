Yashma Gill shares adorable dance video of a bride

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill has continued to enthrall us with her work on the small screen. Apart from dazzling us in the various roles she plays on screen, the Phaans actor is also an avid social media user.

Amid the ongoing wedding season in Pakistan, the Azmaish actor like many other people is scrolling through their social media feeds and loving the wedding galore.

Taking to Instagram stories, it's safe to say that Gill is fully invested in Decemberistan and all of its glory, in particular bridal dances.

On the work front, Yashma Gill was recently seen in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.