Search

PakistanTop News

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE visit this week

05:26 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE visit this week
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates this week from Jan 12 to 13 at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This would be the premier’s third visit to the UAE after assuming office. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the PM Shehbaz will meet the President of the UAE with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE. The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He will also meet with the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, the Pakistani PM will hold meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close and fraternal ties based on common faith and traditions, shared history and heritage; deep-rooted cultural affinities, geographic proximity and identity of view on several regional and global issues. Regular high-level exchanges and visits are a key feature of this relationship.

Geneva moot - Islamic Development Bank to mobilise $4.2b for climate change-hit Pakistan

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s Army Chief meets UAE President during maiden official visit

09:07 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

‘Pakistan standing at crossroads, PM Shehbaz says as flood-hit country seeking $16bn for recovery

01:14 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz to present post-disaster framework plan for Pakistan recovery at climate conference today

10:05 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

09:38 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Geneva to attend climate moot 

05:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz requests participation from Kuwait at UN moot on Pakistan floods

11:49 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Cricketers Dwayne Bravo, Keiron Pollard receive UAE Golden Visa

06:20 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 10, 2023

08:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.3 236.9
Euro EUR 268 270.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 305 308
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.6 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 164.15 165.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 174 175.35
China Yuan CNY 33.18 33.43
Danish Krone DKK 32.5 32.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.45 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 737.84 742.84
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 589.88 594.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.68

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: