PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE visit this week

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates this week from Jan 12 to 13 at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This would be the premier’s third visit to the UAE after assuming office. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the PM Shehbaz will meet the President of the UAE with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE. The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He will also meet with the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, the Pakistani PM will hold meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close and fraternal ties based on common faith and traditions, shared history and heritage; deep-rooted cultural affinities, geographic proximity and identity of view on several regional and global issues. Regular high-level exchanges and visits are a key feature of this relationship.