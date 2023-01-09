Search

Geneva moot - Islamic Development Bank to mobilise $4.2b for climate change-hit Pakistan

Web Desk 06:43 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Geneva moot - Islamic Development Bank to mobilise $4.2b for climate change-hit Pakistan
Source: Twitter

GENEVA – The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) on Monday pledged to finance an amount of $4.2 billion over the next three years to help Pakistan achieve climate resilience and development objectives.

IDB President Muhammad Al Jasser made the announcement in his address at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, co-hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nationals Secretary General Antonio Guterres.  

He said this amount includes $600 million dollars of ordinary capital resources from the Islamic Development Bank (IDP).

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Islamic Development Bank's financing pledge saying it was very heartening and encouraging, state broadcaster reported. 

He assured that his government will leave no stone unturned to implement the reconstruction and rehabilitation plan in letter and spirit.

IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels from devastating floods

