Imran Khan slams PDM ministers’ irresponsible statements of attacking Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday lashed out at the coalition government for giving irresponsible statements against the Afghan Taliban and urged them to sort out the issues through negotiations.

After surge in terrorism cases in Pakistan, Islamabad raised concerns over Kabul's providing shelter to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and not meetings its words that no one will be allowed using Afghan soil for terrorism.

The former prime minister expressed his views while addressing a seminar in Islamabad virtually from his Zaman Pakistan residence in Lahore. He said ministers were issued provocative statements of attacking Afghanistan.

He warned of uncontrollable wave of terrorism in the country if the Taliban-led Afghan government stops cooperation with Pakistan. He stressed on engaging with the neighbouring country through negotiations.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should visit war-torn neighbouring country during his first foreign trip.

Imran Khan, who has been advocating against war, said the government should hold talks with Taliban to end terror activities in Pakistani.

Saying Pakistan had batter ties when Ashraf Ghani was in power in Afghanistan, adding: “We also kept engaging with Afghan Taliban after the took over the government”. It was on the basis of good ties with them that Pakistan managed to evacuate foreigners from Afghanistan.

Talking about internal situation, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwas police could not fight against TTP as the banned group’s militants are equipped with American weapons.

He also complained that the federal government was not issuing funds to the KP government as it needs to be spend more money in tribal districts.