Cricketers Dwayne Bravo, Keiron Pollard receive UAE Golden Visa

DUBAI - Famed international cricket stars Dwayne Bravo and Keiron Pollard received their UAE Golden Visas on Monday.

The West Indian stars received their visas in a ceremony arranged at JBS Group office; the group had completed the documentation process for the players.

Both the cricketers expressed their gratitude to the UAE Government for granting the Golden Visa which offers multiple benefits to the regulars who land in the Emirate for business or fun.

UAE Golden Visa: What's the Deal

The UAE’s ‘Golden visa’ is a long-term residence visa which allows foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:

an entry visa for six months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance

a long-term, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years

the privilege of not needing a sponsor

the ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid

the ability to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages

the ability to sponsor unlimited number of domestic helpers

the permit for family members to stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration, if the primary holder of the Golden visa passes away.

Many global stars have already taken the Golden Visa. These include Christiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Armani, Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, Iqra Aziz Hussain and her husband Yasir Hussain, Fakhr e Alam and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty from Bollywood have also received UAE Golden Visa besides Sithara Krishnakumar, musician Stephen Devassy and actor Sudheer Karamana.