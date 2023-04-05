UAE Residency Visa holders can travel to 15 countries using visa on arrival option; Here's the list

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates provides its citizens rich experience in terms of mobility and quality of life while also taking care of its residents to the maximum possible extent.

With Eid al Fitr around the corner and holidays lined up, residents of the emirate are exploring options as to where they can go and spend the vacations to enjoy some scenic views and comfort.

While the nationals of UAE have visa free access to dozens of countries, the residents of the emirate also have the liberty to travel to 15 countries that offer visa-on-arrival.

These countries are:

Malaysia

Singapore

Brunei

Mauritius

Sri Lanka

Indonesia

Thailand

Montenegro

Nepal

Seychelles

Armenia

Kyrgyzstan

Georgia

Maldives

Azerbaijan

Some of these countries like Thailand and Sri Lanka offer economical trip to the globetrotters and those with UAE residency can reap the benefits.

Another aspect that makes these countries attractive is the fact that most of these countries are only a five-hour flight away from the UAE.

For this year, Easter is also falling in Ramzan which will be compounded by of Eid al Fitr vacations, prompting the residents of the emirate to explore different countries without any visa related hassle, Arabian Business reported.

This year's Easter is scheduled on 9 April which will be followed by Eid Al-Fitr either on 20th or 21st April.

Meanwhile, for those who have a passport of United Arab Emirates, there are tons of options as the passport was listed at number one in terms of world's most powerful passport by offshore consulting firm, Nomad Capitalist.

United Arab Emirates passport holders can enter a total of 181 destinations — either without a visa, through a visa on arrival, or via an eTA (electronic travel authorization).

The distinction that UAE enjoys is the fact that it boasts a large expat population, and its residents are considered to be low-risk travelers, allowing the countries to open up to them more frequently and with comfort.