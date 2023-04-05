UAE Residency Visa holders can travel to 15 countries using visa on arrival option; Here's the list

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates provides its citizens rich experience in terms of mobility and quality of life while also taking care of its residents to the maximum possible extent.
With Eid al Fitr around the corner and holidays lined up, residents of the emirate are exploring options as to where they can go and spend the vacations to enjoy some scenic views and comfort.
While the nationals of UAE have visa free access to dozens of countries, the residents of the emirate also have the liberty to travel to 15 countries that offer visa-on-arrival.
These countries are:
Some of these countries like Thailand and Sri Lanka offer economical trip to the globetrotters and those with UAE residency can reap the benefits.
Another aspect that makes these countries attractive is the fact that most of these countries are only a five-hour flight away from the UAE.
For this year, Easter is also falling in Ramzan which will be compounded by of Eid al Fitr vacations, prompting the residents of the emirate to explore different countries without any visa related hassle, Arabian Business reported.
This year's Easter is scheduled on 9 April which will be followed by Eid Al-Fitr either on 20th or 21st April.
Meanwhile, for those who have a passport of United Arab Emirates, there are tons of options as the passport was listed at number one in terms of world's most powerful passport by offshore consulting firm, Nomad Capitalist.
United Arab Emirates passport holders can enter a total of 181 destinations — either without a visa, through a visa on arrival, or via an eTA (electronic travel authorization).
The distinction that UAE enjoys is the fact that it boasts a large expat population, and its residents are considered to be low-risk travelers, allowing the countries to open up to them more frequently and with comfort.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.5
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.1
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.07
|762.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.26
|41.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.46
|179.47
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.39
|744.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.91
|312.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.