Search

Immigration

Pakistani visa holders to take driving test in Australia from July 1

Web Desk 07:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
Pakistani visa holders to take driving test in Australia from July 1

MELBOURNE - Drivers from Pakistan will face harsh regulations in Australia from July 1st as the New South Wales (NSW) government would require them to undergo driving license tests.

Currently, drivers on overseas license be that temporary or student visa holders used their foreign driver’s license despite accruing 13 demerit points over a three-year period but the fresh regulations would change the practice and would make it more difficult for rash drivers to continue driving. 

Under the new guidelines, temporary visa holders from Pakistan who have resided continuously in the NSW region for at least six months will have to sit for the same knowledge and practical driving tests as locals; drivers from India, China, and Nepal will also be affected under the new rules and would have to take the test and clear it for securing the driving license.

The regulations for drivers from Japan, Singapore, and Germany are bit relaxed who will be required to change their licenses but are not required to to take the exam. 

Moreover, the new rules dictate that if a driver with an overseas license exceeds the 13 demerit point allocation, they will no more be able to drive in Australia. Currently, they can continue to drive after finishing their disqualification period.

Australia is trying to improve its trnasport system with enhanced focus on citizens safety for the betterment of all and as per statistics, in New South Wales almost 120,000 of the 220,000 eligible visa holders would need to undergo driving tests.

The transportation system in New South Wales is managed by 'Transport for NSW' and the department's role is to lead the development of a safe, efficient, integrated transport system. Australia attracts thousands of people from across the world from students to professionals and there has been an influx of internationals from countries like Pakistan as the country faces labour shortage. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Scholarship for Oxford University: Here's the golden opportunity for Pakistani students

07:38 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Hajj 2023: Pakistani pilgrims to get accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabawi

11:25 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Qatar unifies business, tourist visa processing under re-launched Hayya platform

11:42 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Japan set to launch new visa track to attract professional talent: Here are the details

01:21 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Saudi Arabia's new short-term work visa is quick route to working in kingdom

12:43 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

How to visit Saudi Arabia from UAE? Here's a detailed guide on visa types available

12:03 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

NCA unearths gang involved in laundering over £100m to Dubai from UK

09:56 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27 April, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: