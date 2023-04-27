National Assembly again rejects motion seeking funds for Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Thursday again turned down the motion seeking release of Rs21 billion to hold snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The motion was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

On April 17, the lower house of the parliament also rejected the identical motion seeking funds for the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP).

The motion had then moved by the law minister after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the State Bank of Pakistan to release funds for the elections in the two provinces where the PTI had dissolved assemblies earlier this year.

The apex court has ordered the holding of election in Punjab on May 14 while the government was reluctant to execute the orders as it seeks elections on national and provincial assembly seats simultaneously.