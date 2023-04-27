Search

PM Shehbaz secures vote of confidence amid tension with judiciary over polls

Web Desk 04:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won a vote of confidence that he sought from the National Assembly amid ongoing tussle with judiciary over releasing of funds for snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehbaz Sharif, who leads a ruling coalition in Centre, was elected to power following the ouster of former premier Imran Khan last year through a no-confidence vote.

The prime minister received 180 votes against the 172 required to win the vote of confidence after a resolution was tabled by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the 342-member National Assembly.

"The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the Leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the resolution read.

The premier took to the vote of confidence after the parliament turned down a money bill regarding release of funds to the tune of Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan for elections in both provinces despite an order from the Supreme Court.

Following the rejection of the bill, the top court, during the hearing of the elections case, implied that the premier had lost the confidence of the National Assembly as it could not sail the government’s bill through the lower house of the parliament.   

In its order, the apex court stated: "In terms of the system of parliamentary democracy envisaged by the Constitution, the [prime minister] must enjoy the confidence of the majority of the NA at all times."

Former prime minister Imran Khan also secured a vote of confidence from the National Assembly in March 2021 after its party suffered defeat in Senate elections.

