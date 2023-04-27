UAE's Blue Carbon and Liberia making headway towards climate change

DUBAI – Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Blue Carbon and the Government of Liberia to implement carbon removal projects in forest sector, Blue Carbon, the UAE-based entity, held a three-day workshop in Dubai with the delegation of the Republic of Liberia.

The workshop provided an excellent opportunity for deliberating on future plans regarding ITMOs and promoting sustainable forest management practices and fighting climate change across Liberia.

Blue Carbon was established under the vision of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family and Chairman of the company. The company’s mandate is to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon removal projects.

The representatives of the Government of Liberia included Kou Dorliae, Deputy Minister-Economics, Jeremiah Garwo Sokan, Sr National Coordinator, National Climate Change Secretariat, Johnson Sneh Willabo, Asst. Minister for Revenue & Tax Policy, Halala Willie Kokulo, Director of Land Division & Water Resource as well as other experts from different Ministries and entities on climate change.

During this workshop different models of projects were discussed and deliberated upon for the possibility of actualization of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) that can be deployed as per the article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The focus was on implementing low-carbon strategies, activities, projects and programs, specifically the development of various carbon emission reduction projects in the forestry sector in Liberia.

As per the terms of the partnership, Blue Carbon will be responsible for the development of feasibility studies, securing respective accreditation of the cooperation framework, and creating the right structure. The company will also promote and engage the local communities to implement capacity building initiatives for enhancement of forestry initiatives in Liberia. Moreover, Blue Carbon will create synergies and identify projects for the Government of Liberia to be presented at COP 28, which is to be hosted by the UAE in 2023.