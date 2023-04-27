Search

World

UAE's Blue Carbon and Liberia making headway towards climate change

Web Desk 04:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
UAE's Blue Carbon and Liberia making headway towards climate change

DUBAI – Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Blue Carbon and the Government of Liberia to implement carbon removal projects in forest sector, Blue Carbon, the UAE-based entity, held a three-day workshop in Dubai with the delegation of the Republic of Liberia.

The workshop provided an excellent opportunity for deliberating on future plans regarding ITMOs and promoting sustainable forest management practices and fighting climate change across Liberia.

Blue Carbon was established under the vision of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family and Chairman of the company. The company’s mandate is to create environmental assets, nature-based solutions and register carbon removal projects. 

The representatives of the Government of Liberia included Kou Dorliae, Deputy Minister-Economics, Jeremiah Garwo Sokan, Sr National Coordinator, National Climate Change Secretariat, Johnson Sneh Willabo, Asst. Minister for Revenue & Tax Policy, Halala Willie Kokulo, Director of Land Division & Water Resource as well as other experts from different Ministries and entities on climate change.   

During this workshop different models of projects were discussed and deliberated upon for the possibility of actualization of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) that can be deployed as per the article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The focus was on implementing low-carbon strategies, activities, projects and programs, specifically the development of various carbon emission reduction projects in the forestry sector in Liberia.

As per the terms of the partnership, Blue Carbon will be responsible for the development of feasibility studies, securing respective accreditation of the cooperation framework, and creating the right structure. The company will also promote and engage the local communities to implement capacity building initiatives for enhancement of forestry initiatives in Liberia. Moreover, Blue Carbon will create synergies and identify projects for the Government of Liberia to be presented at COP 28, which is to be hosted by the UAE in 2023.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Inclusivity and diversity: Barbie introduces Down Syndrome doll

11:33 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Pakistani woman battling to save Karachi against climate change wins visionary award

07:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

09:53 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Friday as Shawwal moon sighted

09:05 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Viceroy Research and members sued for defamation, dishonesty and fabrication in US court

12:46 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Sharjah Animation Conference to feature masterclasses with Oscar, Emmy and Annie winners

10:05 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan win International Team Match in 62nd National Amateur Golf ...

10:30 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27 April, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: