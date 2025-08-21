Lion injures man after breaking free from Zoo in Rawalpindi’s PWD area

ISLAMABAD – Panic and terror gripped Rawalpindi’s PWD area as a lion, reportedly on the loose from a nearby zoo, attacked a man.

Wildlife Department swiftly intervened and managed to capture big cat before the situation escalated further.

The lion first prowled through Scheme-III before reaching the PWD area, where it attacked an unsuspecting man. While zoo escapes are rare, Islamabad and parts of countyr has recently faced multiple frightening incidents involving big cats fleeing from private farmhouses.

In Lahore, a lion escaped a farmhouse, causing panic on a busy road, injuring a child and her mother. The viral video of the attack triggered public outrage, leading authorities to crack down on illegal exotic pets. Many arrests were made, and numerous pet lions were seized.

After Lahore attack, Punjab authorities seized 18 illegally kept lions after one escaped and attacked a woman and two children. The animals have been moved to a safari park, and the owner has been arrested.

The crackdown, ordered by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, targets unlicensed exotic pet ownership across the province. Officials also raided 38 breeding farms, arresting eight people, and reported that Punjab has 584 lions and tigers in private homes and farms.