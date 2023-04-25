Is PM Shehbaz Sharif going to seek vote of confidence?

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking the vote of confidence.
“The prime minister has not decided to take a vote of confidence,” she said, adding that no such consultation took place among the coalition partners.
The minister said in a tweet there was no need for such a move, as PM Shehbaz Sharif had already obtained a vote for the leader of the house on April 11, 2022.
She said that people, coalition partners and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unanimously elected Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister of the country.
“There is no truth in such fabricated news,” she said, urging the media to refrain from publishing any news about the PM without verification.
وزیراعظم نے اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے کا فیصلہ نہیں کیا،ایسی مشاورت ہوئی نہ اس کی ضرورت ہے۔ عوام، پارٹی،اتحادی جماعتوں کے متفقہ امیدوار شہباز شریف 11 اپریل 2022 کو قومی اسمبلی کے قائد ایوان کا ووٹ لے چکے ہیں۔ من گھڑت افواہ حقیقت نہیں۔ میڈیا بغیر تصدیق وزیراعظم سے متعلق خبریں نہ چلائے— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 24, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
