Is PM Shehbaz Sharif going to seek vote of confidence?

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking the vote of confidence.

“The prime minister has not decided to take a vote of confidence,” she said, adding that no such consultation took place among the coalition partners.

The minister said in a tweet there was no need for such a move, as PM Shehbaz Sharif had already obtained a vote for the leader of the house on April 11, 2022.

She said that people, coalition partners and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unanimously elected Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister of the country.

“There is no truth in such fabricated news,” she said, urging the media to refrain from publishing any news about the PM without verification.