Passenger opens emergency exit, gets praise from fellow flyers

MEXICO CITY - A passenger, initially perceived as disruptive, opened an emergency exit and walked onto the wing of a parked Guatemala City-bound plane.
The incident happened on Thursday when the Mexico City International Airport witnessed the scene as the passenger onboard the Aeromexico flight AM 0672 captured the attention of everyone.
Though the passenger was handed over to the police, 77 passengers aboard the flight supported the individual's actions, claiming he acted to safeguard everyone amid challenging conditions.
What triggered the passenger was the delay in the takeoff as some say that the plane had been delayed for four hours without ventilation or water.
Si eres un chairo qué apoya, qué personas se queden atrapadas dentro de un avión, sin agua y poca ventilación, te felicito, te han de pagar muy bien. Es obligación de aerolíneas y aeropuertos garantizar la seguridad de sus clientes. pic.twitter.com/B7YQpLXYyy— CapiSúperGirl (@CapiSuperGirl) January 28, 2024
Airport authorities acknowledged the incident, stating that the man was handed over to the police; the delay was attributed to a maintenance issue, leading to a necessary change of planes.
While the airport authorities noted that no harm resulted from the passenger's actions, fellow passengers painted a different narrative.
They described the individual's move to open the emergency door as an act of protection for everyone on board. The handwritten statement, signed by numerous passengers and shared on social media, expressed gratitude for the passenger's intervention, asserting that the delay and lack of air had created dangerous conditions for their health.
The arrested man's current custody status and potential charges remain unclear though investigations have been launched into the incident.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.