Passenger opens emergency exit, gets praise from fellow flyers

Web Desk
10:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
MEXICO CITY - A passenger, initially perceived as disruptive, opened an emergency exit and walked onto the wing of a parked Guatemala City-bound plane.

The incident happened on Thursday when the Mexico City International Airport witnessed the scene as the passenger onboard the Aeromexico flight AM 0672 captured the attention of everyone.

Though the passenger was handed over to the police, 77 passengers aboard the flight supported the individual's actions, claiming he acted to safeguard everyone amid challenging conditions.

What triggered the passenger was the delay in the takeoff as some say that the plane had been delayed for four hours without ventilation or water.

Airport authorities acknowledged the incident, stating that the man was handed over to the police; the delay was attributed to a maintenance issue, leading to a necessary change of planes.

While the airport authorities noted that no harm resulted from the passenger's actions, fellow passengers painted a different narrative.

They described the individual's move to open the emergency door as an act of protection for everyone on board. The handwritten statement, signed by numerous passengers and shared on social media, expressed gratitude for the passenger's intervention, asserting that the delay and lack of air had created dangerous conditions for their health.

The arrested man's current custody status and potential charges remain unclear though investigations have been launched into the incident. 

