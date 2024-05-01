25 countries allowed visa-free access to Tajikistan: Here's the list

DUSHANBE - The government of Tajikistan has announced to waive visa requirements for citizens from 25 countries.
The visa-free liberty would be available from May 1st and the citizens would be able to stay for 30 days in the country - a move aimed at the recovery of tourism and spurring economic growth.
Following is the list of countries whose citizens can travel visa-free to Tajikistan:
Moreover, a list of 16 foreign countries has also been approved whose citizens aged 55 and above can now utilize a unilateral visa-free regime for entry into Tajikistan. Under the rules, they can stay in and depart from the country without a visa for up to 14 days.
Following is the list of eligible countries:
- Republic of Albania
- People's Democratic Republic of Algeria
- Barbados
- Republic of Vanuatu
- People's Republic of China
- Commonwealth of Dominica
- Republic of Fiji
- Lao People's Democratic Republic
- Lebanese Republic
- Republic of Madagascar
- Kingdom of Morocco
- Republic of North Macedonia
- Republic of Nicaragua
- Republic of Panama
- Tunisian Republic
- Socialist Republic of Vietnam
The changes announced by Tajikistan are massive and besides the above reforms, 14 countries have been included on the list whose citizens can obtain visas to the Republic of Tajikistan through a simplified procedure.
The countries are Republic of the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Republic of Vanuatu, Republic of Sudan, Republic of Madagascar, State of Palestine, Republic of Haiti, Republic of Uganda, Syrian Arab Republic (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Republic of Iraq (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Federal Republic of Nigeria (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Republic of Rwanda (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Republic of Congo (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”).
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
