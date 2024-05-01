25 countries allowed visa-free access to Tajikistan: Here's the list

DUSHANBE - The government of Tajikistan has announced to waive visa requirements for citizens from 25 countries.

The visa-free liberty would be available from May 1st and the citizens would be able to stay for 30 days in the country - a move aimed at the recovery of tourism and spurring economic growth.

Following is the list of countries whose citizens can travel visa-free to Tajikistan:

Principality of Andorra

Bahamas

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Federative Republic of Brazil

Republic of Bulgaria

Republic of Costa Rica

Republic of Cyprus

Ireland

Republic of Malta

Republic of the Marshall Islands

United Mexican States

Mongolia

Montenegro

Sultanate of Oman

Romania

Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Republic of San Marino

Republic of Serbia

Slovak Republic

Republic of Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Vatican

State of Palestine (only for diplomatic, service/special passports)

Moreover, a list of 16 foreign countries has also been approved whose citizens aged 55 and above can now utilize a unilateral visa-free regime for entry into Tajikistan. Under the rules, they can stay in and depart from the country without a visa for up to 14 days.

Following is the list of eligible countries:

- Republic of Albania

- People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

- Barbados

- Republic of Vanuatu

- People's Republic of China

- Commonwealth of Dominica

- Republic of Fiji

- Lao People's Democratic Republic

- Lebanese Republic

- Republic of Madagascar

- Kingdom of Morocco

- Republic of North Macedonia

- Republic of Nicaragua

- Republic of Panama

- Tunisian Republic

- Socialist Republic of Vietnam

The changes announced by Tajikistan are massive and besides the above reforms, 14 countries have been included on the list whose citizens can obtain visas to the Republic of Tajikistan through a simplified procedure.

The countries are Republic of the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Republic of Vanuatu, Republic of Sudan, Republic of Madagascar, State of Palestine, Republic of Haiti, Republic of Uganda, Syrian Arab Republic (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Republic of Iraq (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Federal Republic of Nigeria (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Republic of Rwanda (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”), Republic of Congo (diplomatic visas category “D”, service visas category “X”, and business visas category “K”).