Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia registers record-breaking year for travel and tourism

Web Desk
01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2024
Saudi Arabia registers record-breaking year for travel and tourism

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia saw a record-breaking year in terms of travel and tourism as statistics imply a resounding victory for the kingdom.

In 2023, the travel and tourism sector grew by more than 32%, contributing a record-breaking SR444.3 billion to Saudi Arabia’s Gross Domestic Product, representing 11.5% of the entire economy. This exceeds the previous record, endorsing the policies introduced by the royal family.

In terms of employment opportunities, jobs supported by this sector increased by 436,000, reaching over 2.5 million, accounting for nearly one in five jobs in the country.

The figures imply that sector employment in Travel & Tourism has increased by almost 24% since the previous peak.

In terms of spending, international visitor spending increased by almost 57% to reach SR227.4 billion, breaking the previous record by SR93.6 billion; domestic visitor spending grew by 21.5% to reach SR142.5 billion.

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia welcomed 100 million tourists in 2023 seven years ahead of its target while the holy kingdom is now aiming to attract 150 million tourists by 2030.

The data released by World Travel & Tourism Council confirms that the government is diversifying its revenue stream for which the steps are bearing fruit.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Executive Council of UN Tourism, commented on the figures that tourism is a key pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plans, with more than $800 billion earmarked by 2030.

As far as the future projections are concerned, the WTTC forecasts that the travel and tourism sector will grow its annual GDP contribution to a whopping SR836.1 billion by 2034, almost 16% of the Saudi Arabian economy, and will employ more than 3.6 million people across the country.

It bears mentioning that besides making the spots attractive and easing visa restrictions, the government has also announced to launch the airline named Riyadh Air with a mission to make a mark in the aviation sector.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia registers record-breaking year for travel and tourism

12:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UK, Schengen visa: Here's how much Pakistani applicants paid for ...

08:43 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Denmark unveils sweeping changes for foreign workers in healthcare ...

08:22 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Thai premier clarifies policy on proposed tourism tax

08:09 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

These UK airports have reintroduced 100ml liquid rule: Read before ...

04:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pakistan completes pre-Hajj flight operation successfully

Immigration

08:35 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Kuwait eases hiring of foreign workers with these fresh changes

05:44 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pakistani cellular network offers discounted call package ...

08:24 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Poland increases National Visa fee and here are the details

04:53 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia expels 300,000 unregistered pilgrims ahead of Hajj

05:35 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Top Saudi cleric issues important statement for performing Hajj ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

No Passport for Pakistanis seeking asylum in foreign countries, decides interior ministry

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 11 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.65 280.65
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.79 749.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.28 40.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 914.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.02 172.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.31 730.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.21 312.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: