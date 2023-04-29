Search

Immigration

Saudi citizens can now travel to this Asian country visa free

Web Desk 11:17 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Saudi citizens can now travel to this Asian country visa free

RIYADH - Saudi Citizens have now been allowed visa free entry to Singapore, the economic giant of Asia.

The Singaporean Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that Saudi citizens with valid passports will no longer need to apply for a visa to enter the country from June 1, 2023.

The Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a twitter post that holders of Saudi diplomatic passports are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements.

'All other Saudi nationals need to apply for entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1,' the embassy said. 

The embassy emphasized that there will be no refund of visa processing fees for those who have already submitted application for an entry visa or obtained the result of their entry visa applications.

To apply for an entry visa for business or social visits, duly completed form 14A signed by the applicant as well as visa application shall be submitted based on the information declared in this form. Moreover, recent passport-sized colour photograph taken within the last three months and a photocopy of passport bio-data page (valid for at least six months from the date of your entry into Singapore) are needed.  

Singapore is a major tourist attraction in South-East Asia and offers a world-class infrastructure besides a network of urban transport, conducive business environment and ethnic diversity considering that it attracts top talent from across the world.

The city-state is only 710 square km and is populated by five million people but the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country is as high as $396b. The country also attracts tourists in large numbers each year and in 2020, approximately 2.74 million international tourists visited the country; back in 2019, 19.12 million tourists visited Singapore.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Asia’s biggest UAE visa center is now in Pakistan

08:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

France opens visa centre in Mosul, becomes first EU country to offer services

11:41 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Pakistani visa holders to take driving test in Australia from July 1

07:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

How to get Hajj permit without 'Mehram'? Saudi government announces procedure

11:51 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Free ferry service in Abu Dhabi: Here's how to enjoy the true Emirati experience

08:37 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Do Muslims need permit for Umrah after Ramadan? Saudi government clarifies policy

02:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in 2nd ODI

11:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th April 2023 

09:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: