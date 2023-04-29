Saudi citizens can now travel to this Asian country visa free

RIYADH - Saudi Citizens have now been allowed visa free entry to Singapore, the economic giant of Asia.

The Singaporean Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that Saudi citizens with valid passports will no longer need to apply for a visa to enter the country from June 1, 2023.

The Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a twitter post that holders of Saudi diplomatic passports are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements.

'All other Saudi nationals need to apply for entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1,' the embassy said.

The embassy emphasized that there will be no refund of visa processing fees for those who have already submitted application for an entry visa or obtained the result of their entry visa applications.

To apply for an entry visa for business or social visits, duly completed form 14A signed by the applicant as well as visa application shall be submitted based on the information declared in this form. Moreover, recent passport-sized colour photograph taken within the last three months and a photocopy of passport bio-data page (valid for at least six months from the date of your entry into Singapore) are needed.

Singapore is a major tourist attraction in South-East Asia and offers a world-class infrastructure besides a network of urban transport, conducive business environment and ethnic diversity considering that it attracts top talent from across the world.

The city-state is only 710 square km and is populated by five million people but the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country is as high as $396b. The country also attracts tourists in large numbers each year and in 2020, approximately 2.74 million international tourists visited the country; back in 2019, 19.12 million tourists visited Singapore.