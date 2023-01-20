Passport fee schedule 2023: Pakistan inreases e-passport fee

ISLAMABAD — The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has increased the fee schedule for the issuance of e-passports within the country.

According to the revised fee notification, the normal fee for normal 36 pages e-passport with 5-year validity is Rs9,000 and urgent is Rs15,000.

Whereas, the normal fee for normal 36 pages e-passport with 10-year validity is Rs13,500 and urgent is Rs22,500.

Similarly, the normal fee for normal 72 pages e-passport with 5-year validity is Rs16,500 and urgent is Rs27,500, while the normal fee for normal 72 pages e-passport with 10-year validity is Rs24,750 and urgent is Rs40,500.

The current fee schedule was issued for diplomatic, official and ordinary categories.

Moreover, in the first stage, the e-passports will be issued only from the federal capital Islamabad. The date for the launching of the service from other cities of the country will be announced later.