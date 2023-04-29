Sonam Kapoor and Tom Cruise to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony

An extravagant coronation concert for King Charles III on May 7 will feature a stunning lineup of film and music artists. This highly anticipated event will feature notable performers and appearances by many popular celebrities.
This concert is reported to be featuring pre-recorded video segments from several notable personalities, including the iconic Tom Cruise, the sensational Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, and the beloved children's character, Winnie the Pooh.
In addition to these luminaries, the concert will feature appearances from Joan Collins, the legendary singer Tom Jones, the intrepid adventurer Bear Grylls, and the accomplished dancer Oti Mabuse.
Sonam's contribution to the event, as reported by Variety, will be a captivating spoken word performance to introduce the virtual Commonwealth choir.
Previously, Tom Cruise attended Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, Winnie the Pooh was invited to a children's garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2006 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 80th anniversary, and Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger participated in a pageant last year to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Joining them as guests of honour will be music icons, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The host for the evening will be Hugh Bonneville, known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Paddington, and the event will be produced by BBC Studios.
Taking place at the historic Windsor Castle on May 7, the event will be attended by an audience of 20,000 individuals, comprising both members of the public and specially invited guests. This grand occasion will also be broadcast across various BBC television and radio stations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.90
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
