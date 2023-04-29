Sonam Kapoor and Tom Cruise to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony

An extravagant coronation concert for King Charles III on May 7 will feature a stunning lineup of film and music artists. This highly anticipated event will feature notable performers and appearances by many popular celebrities.

This concert is reported to be featuring pre-recorded video segments from several notable personalities, including the iconic Tom Cruise, the sensational Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, and the beloved children's character, Winnie the Pooh.

In addition to these luminaries, the concert will feature appearances from Joan Collins, the legendary singer Tom Jones, the intrepid adventurer Bear Grylls, and the accomplished dancer Oti Mabuse.

Sonam's contribution to the event, as reported by Variety, will be a captivating spoken word performance to introduce the virtual Commonwealth choir.

Previously, Tom Cruise attended Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, Winnie the Pooh was invited to a children's garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2006 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 80th anniversary, and Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger participated in a pageant last year to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Joining them as guests of honour will be music icons, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The host for the evening will be Hugh Bonneville, known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Paddington, and the event will be produced by BBC Studios.

Taking place at the historic Windsor Castle on May 7, the event will be attended by an audience of 20,000 individuals, comprising both members of the public and specially invited guests. This grand occasion will also be broadcast across various BBC television and radio stations.