Saba Qamar is a vision in white, watch latest Instagram reel

Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, had the internet in awe of her ethereal beauty as soon as she shared a reel of scintillating stills on Instagram.

Considered one of the most influential and acclaimed female actors in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with a plethora of coveted accolades and commercially successful films and television serials under her belt, the Hindi Medium star is known for her versatility and acting prowess, but more than that, Qamar gains media’s attention with her breathtaking beauty and sartorial choices.

The Mr. and Mrs. Shameem star, enjoying 6 million followers on Instagram, has a knack for sharing sneak peeks from her professional and private life and this time it was no different. Treating her Instagram family with the latest reel, the Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi star stole the attention of the picture-sharing app.

Clad in an all-white ensemble, Qamar looked like an angel descended upon earth. The star exuded elegance and posed for the camera flaunting her gorgeous attire complemented with dainty gold necklace and a statement clutch.

“Something’s in the air right now,” wrote the Ghabrana Nahi Hai actress in the caption.