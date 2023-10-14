  

Oldest skydiver dies days after breaking Guinness World Record

Dorothy Hoffner
Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old American woman, who set the world record for the oldest skydiver, passed away in her sleep at her Chicago home, on Monday.

According to The Metro News, Hoffner was found dead at the Brookdale Lake View senior living community by staff, her friend Joe Conant said. 

The acclaimed centenarian gained attention for her skydiving feat and took a leap from an aircraft at Skydive Chicago Airport on October 1, shattering the Guinness World Record for the oldest tandem parachute jump. 

"There was nothing scary about it. It was nice and peaceful," Hoffner shared with the Chicago Sun-Times after touching down in Ottawa.

Shelley Zalis wrote about Hoffner on Instagram, “Born in 1918, Hoffner had survived both the Spanish flu and Covid-19 pandemics. Dorothy is certainly living life to the fullest!”

The New York Times reported that Hoffner was "not excited" about all the attention she received last week, but by the weekend she looked up to it as an opportunity to meet new people.

Paragliders release never-before-seen footage of K2 in Pakistan

