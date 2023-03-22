Thai immigration officers involved in kidnapping Chinese man arrested

BANGKOK - In another blow to the repute of famous tourist destination, four immigration officers of Thailand have been sacked allegedly for kidnapping and extorting foreigners.

The immigration officers were arrested on Tuesday as they kidnapped and extorted a 62-year-old Chinese man and his translator who is 38-year-old Thai woman.

It all began on March 10 when the victims returned home after the Chinese man’s visa renewal was rejected by the immigration office at the Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana.

When they arrived home, unknown men arrived in three cars to kidnap and demanded unspecified cryptocurrency worth up to THB2 million (US$66,000); however, in negotiations, the men agreed to receive THB1 million, Coconuts.co reported.

The Thai woman believed that the Chinese man’s driver-friend might have been an accessory to the crime.

In a latest revelation, Thai deputy national police chief, Gen. Surachet Hakpal confirmed that both Chinese man and his translator were released after paying the sum but the kidnappers were identified as immigration officers. The police officer ordered their termination and called for their arrest on suspicion of extortion and malfeasance.

The police officer did not name the officers involved in the crime but vowed to take the case to the logical end.

The investigators sprung into action as the translator filed a complaint at the Din Daeng Police Station. Mysteriously, the Chinese man has already left Thailand and has been unreachable, according to Surachet.

Thailand attracts millions of tourists each year to its economic hub Bangkok as well as to its beaches located in Phuket and Pattaya. The country is known for its food, night life, entertainment and temples and welcomes tourists from across the world who don't face much hassle in getting visa of the country.

The country welcomed 11.15 million foreign visitors in 2022 and hopes to increase the number as the Covid restrictions have finally been lifted. For the ongoing year, the government is hoping to welcome 25 million international visitors; the country receives the biggest chunk of visitors from China and received as many as 40 million tourists from across the globe before the pandemic disrupted travel.