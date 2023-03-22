Search

Pakistan

Civil-military leadership attends funeral prayers of ISI brigadier martyred in Waziristan

09:25 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Funeral prayers of Pakistan’s premier spy agency’s Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan a day earlier, was performed at Race Course Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter Services Iintelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and large number of serving and retired military officers & soldiers, government officials, parliamentarians and public attended the funeral.

 The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgment of his services to the nation.

Throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in APS attack 2016.

“The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan. Armed Forces of Pakistan & Intelligence Agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” said ISPR in a statement.

