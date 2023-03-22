Pakistan seeks active partnership as Saudi Arabia announces $243 initiative to bolster filmmaking sector

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Pakistan wanted to enhance cooperation in fields of filmmaking and broadcasting through content sharing and joint ventures.

The minister expressed it while addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized by the Saudi embassy to honor the winners of a documentary competition days after the kingdom announced its $243 million Film Sector Financing Programme to shore up the film sector.

She highlighted that the partnership between the friendly countries in areas like security and economy was turning into the fields of broadcasting and filmmaking.

She highlighted that Pakistan had a “robust film and broadcasting policy” adding that there was zero taxation on the industry.

“I have seen how the film industry in Saudi Arabia has grown in the last ten years,” she said. “It has become really robust and has started partnering with different countries in the region. We would also like to become an active partner with Saudi Arabia and learn from its experience,” Arab News reported.

The minister added that Pakistan could benefit greatly by utilising Saudi expertise in post-production of films and broadcasting.