Search

Pakistan

Pakistan seeks active partnership as Saudi Arabia announces $243 initiative to bolster filmmaking sector

09:05 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Pakistan seeks active partnership as Saudi Arabia announces $243 initiative to bolster filmmaking sector
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Pakistan wanted to enhance cooperation in fields of filmmaking and broadcasting through content sharing and joint ventures.

The minister expressed it while addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized by the Saudi embassy to honor the winners of a documentary competition days after the kingdom announced its $243 million Film Sector Financing Programme to shore up the film sector.

She highlighted that the partnership between the friendly countries in areas like security and economy was turning into the fields of broadcasting and filmmaking.

She highlighted that Pakistan had a “robust film and broadcasting policy” adding that there was zero taxation on the industry.

“I have seen how the film industry in Saudi Arabia has grown in the last ten years,” she said. “It has become really robust and has started partnering with different countries in the region. We would also like to become an active partner with Saudi Arabia and learn from its experience,” Arab News reported.

The minister added that Pakistan could benefit greatly by utilising Saudi expertise in post-production of films and broadcasting.

Pakistan

President Alvi announces remission in sentences of prisoners ahead of Pakistan Day

07:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Day – PIA announces cut in fares for domestic flights

06:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Punjab announces new school timings for Ramadan 2023

05:57 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train partner to provide Comprehensive Care to Children Born with Clefts

04:03 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

People leave restaurants 'without paying bills' during earthquake in Pakistan (VIDEO)

01:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

PepsiCo Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan Unveil Water Stewardship Model Community

11:54 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Civil-military leadership attends funeral prayers of ISI brigadier ...

09:25 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd March 2023

08:51 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.75 757.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.7
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.59 40.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.58 928.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.61
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 304.1 306.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: