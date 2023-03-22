Search

Immigration

Does marrying Canadian national give you Canadian citizenship? Here's the answer you might not expect

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Does marrying Canadian national give you Canadian citizenship? Here's the answer you might not expect

TORONTO - Thousands of people are thinking to move to Canada to become Canadian citizens and some also prefer to marry a Canadian national to seek the citizenship despite the fact that it is not that easy.

Generally, countries relax the rules when one of the partners is a citizen of the state but Canada has a different policy in this regard to the surprise of many.

Marrying a Canadian citizen does not make one eligible for citizenship directly and the government of Canada has issued clear guidelines in this regard.

According to Canada's immigration department, if one wants to become a Canadian citizen, they must follow the same steps as everyone else and there is no special treatment for spouses of Canadian citizens.

In order to be eligible for the citizenship, one must be physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days during the 5 years right before the date of submission of application. This includes time as a

  • Permanent resident
  • Temporary resident (lawfully authorized to remain in Canada)
  • Protected person

It must be kept in mind that your Canadian spouse can sponsor you to become a permanent resident if you don’t live in Canada, or aren’t a permanent resident.

Besides, you may apply for citizenship of the country if you are a permanent resident and have been physically present in Canada long enough and meet other conditions. These other conditions also involve tax payments if you were supposed to pay as well as proof of language proficiency. Canada has two official languages which are English and French. If the applicant is between 18 to 54 years of age on the day of signing the application, they must show that they can speak and listen at a specific level in one of these languages.

It is also to be mentioned that if you committed a crime in or outside Canada, you may not be eligible to be granted Canadian citizenship for a period of time depending on the nature of crime and the sentence. One should also be well aware that time spent serving a term of imprisonment, on parole, or on probation doesn’t count as time you’ve lived in Canada for the purpose of citizenship.

As far as the status of children of Canadians born outside Canada is concerned, there are different rules in this regard but it must be kept in mind that Canadian citizenship can't be availed directly by marrying a Canadian partner and the most important aspect is to spend the time i.e 1095 days in the country.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Saudi Arabia amends nationality law; Here's what has changed

07:12 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Canada announces extension of post-graduation work permits; Here's who would take benefit

09:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

UK immigration rules: Here's official statement of changes and how new amendments can impact you

11:26 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

India's biggest airline grounds 50 planes; Here's why

10:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Which airport tops list of 'world's best airport'? Here's the list

12:16 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

Vietnam plans to ease visa requirements; Here's what we know so far

11:50 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan announces bank holidays for Ramadan

09:45 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd March 2023

08:51 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.75 757.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.7
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.59 40.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.58 928.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.61
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 304.1 306.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: