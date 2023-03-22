Does marrying Canadian national give you Canadian citizenship? Here's the answer you might not expect

TORONTO - Thousands of people are thinking to move to Canada to become Canadian citizens and some also prefer to marry a Canadian national to seek the citizenship despite the fact that it is not that easy.
Generally, countries relax the rules when one of the partners is a citizen of the state but Canada has a different policy in this regard to the surprise of many.
Marrying a Canadian citizen does not make one eligible for citizenship directly and the government of Canada has issued clear guidelines in this regard.
According to Canada's immigration department, if one wants to become a Canadian citizen, they must follow the same steps as everyone else and there is no special treatment for spouses of Canadian citizens.
In order to be eligible for the citizenship, one must be physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days during the 5 years right before the date of submission of application. This includes time as a
It must be kept in mind that your Canadian spouse can sponsor you to become a permanent resident if you don’t live in Canada, or aren’t a permanent resident.
Besides, you may apply for citizenship of the country if you are a permanent resident and have been physically present in Canada long enough and meet other conditions. These other conditions also involve tax payments if you were supposed to pay as well as proof of language proficiency. Canada has two official languages which are English and French. If the applicant is between 18 to 54 years of age on the day of signing the application, they must show that they can speak and listen at a specific level in one of these languages.
It is also to be mentioned that if you committed a crime in or outside Canada, you may not be eligible to be granted Canadian citizenship for a period of time depending on the nature of crime and the sentence. One should also be well aware that time spent serving a term of imprisonment, on parole, or on probation doesn’t count as time you’ve lived in Canada for the purpose of citizenship.
As far as the status of children of Canadians born outside Canada is concerned, there are different rules in this regard but it must be kept in mind that Canadian citizenship can't be availed directly by marrying a Canadian partner and the most important aspect is to spend the time i.e 1095 days in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.