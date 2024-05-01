Search

Sports

'World's strongest man' Martins Licis visits Pakistan

Web Desk
08:21 PM | 1 May, 2024
'World's strongest man' Martins Licis visits Pakistan
Source: Instagram

In the rural regions of Punjab and Potohar in Pakistan, there exists a deep-rooted passion for stone lifting, a traditional sport with centuries of history. From modest to monumental, the stones weigh between 80kg to an astounding 400kg, presenting a formidable challenge to participants.

A video shared on Instagram by @overseespakistan captured the essence of this annual stone-lifting championship, set against the serene backdrop of rural life. Men of all ages were seen lifting stones of various shapes and sizes, showcasing their strength and skill in this time-honored tradition.

Among the participants was Martins Licis, renowned for his achievements in strength athletics, including winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2019. Licis journeyed to rural Pakistan to witness this ancient tradition firsthand. For him, the incredible displays of strength were not only inspiring but also highlighted the immense potential within Pakistan's borders.

Licis envisions a future where Pakistan's rich heritage of strength athletics gains recognition on the global stage. With abundant talent and unwavering passion, he calls upon governments and sporting bodies to acknowledge the potential of athletes from rural communities to excel in events like the Olympics.

Social media users shared their own experiences, noting similar competitions in Punjab and other states. One user reminisced about stone-lifting competitions held in Nakyal, Kashmir, by their father and his friends in the past.

While the stone-lifting championship remains a local event, its impact resonates far beyond the rural landscapes of Pakistan.

Martins Licis, born September 28, 1990, is a Latvian-American professional strongman renowned for his victories in prestigious competitions such as the 2019 World's Strongest Man, the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic, and the 2021 Rogue Invitational.

He joins an elite group of strongmen, including Žydrūnas Savickas, Brian Shaw, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, as the fourth in history to triumph in both the World's Strongest Man and Arnold Strongman Classic competitions.

Licis holds several world records in various strongman events, including the Steinborn squat, Sorinex Saxon bar deadlift, Thor's Hammer one-arm grip lift, Inver Stones loading, 'Rogue-a-Coaster' arm-over-arm pull, and Conan's Wheel of Pain.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

08:21 PM | 1 May, 2024

'World's strongest man' Martins Licis visits Pakistan

05:10 PM | 1 May, 2024

Najam Sethi demands action against FIA over PCB raid

04:02 PM | 1 May, 2024

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi rise in latest T20I rankings

03:27 PM | 1 May, 2024

Pakistan women's squad announced for England tour

12:24 PM | 1 May, 2024

Australia's T20 World Cup squad revealed; top players including Steve ...

10:10 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

US ambassador hosts Pakistan cricket team ahead of ICC Men's Twenty20 ...

Sports

06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Jeeyand Hoth wins Hub Rally 2024

11:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Which Pakistani city will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025? PCB ...

07:16 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

India announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024 

Advertisement

Latest

08:21 PM | 1 May, 2024

'World's strongest man' Martins Licis visits Pakistan

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: