In the rural regions of Punjab and Potohar in Pakistan, there exists a deep-rooted passion for stone lifting, a traditional sport with centuries of history. From modest to monumental, the stones weigh between 80kg to an astounding 400kg, presenting a formidable challenge to participants.
A video shared on Instagram by @overseespakistan captured the essence of this annual stone-lifting championship, set against the serene backdrop of rural life. Men of all ages were seen lifting stones of various shapes and sizes, showcasing their strength and skill in this time-honored tradition.
Among the participants was Martins Licis, renowned for his achievements in strength athletics, including winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2019. Licis journeyed to rural Pakistan to witness this ancient tradition firsthand. For him, the incredible displays of strength were not only inspiring but also highlighted the immense potential within Pakistan's borders.
Licis envisions a future where Pakistan's rich heritage of strength athletics gains recognition on the global stage. With abundant talent and unwavering passion, he calls upon governments and sporting bodies to acknowledge the potential of athletes from rural communities to excel in events like the Olympics.
Social media users shared their own experiences, noting similar competitions in Punjab and other states. One user reminisced about stone-lifting competitions held in Nakyal, Kashmir, by their father and his friends in the past.
While the stone-lifting championship remains a local event, its impact resonates far beyond the rural landscapes of Pakistan.
Martins Licis, born September 28, 1990, is a Latvian-American professional strongman renowned for his victories in prestigious competitions such as the 2019 World's Strongest Man, the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic, and the 2021 Rogue Invitational.
He joins an elite group of strongmen, including Žydrūnas Savickas, Brian Shaw, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, as the fourth in history to triumph in both the World's Strongest Man and Arnold Strongman Classic competitions.
Licis holds several world records in various strongman events, including the Steinborn squat, Sorinex Saxon bar deadlift, Thor's Hammer one-arm grip lift, Inver Stones loading, 'Rogue-a-Coaster' arm-over-arm pull, and Conan's Wheel of Pain.
