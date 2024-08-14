Cricket will replace breakdancing in Los Angeles Olympics 2028

The breakdancing competition that took place in the Paris Olympics will not be featured in the Los Angeles 2028 Games, as cricket will be included instead.

According to media reports, Sports Bible stated that Los Angeles will host the 34th Olympic Games in 2028, 44 years after it last hosted them. However, the breakdancing event will be removed from the competition lineup.

Breakdancing was included in the Olympics for the first time in the Paris Games, but it will not be part of the next Olympics.

Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years and will be played in the T20 format.

Cricket was first included in the Olympics in 1900. Additionally, baseball, softball, and lacrosse will also be part of the Los Angeles Olympic Games.