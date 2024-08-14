Search

President Zardari confers national awards on 104 Pakistanis, foreigners on Independence Day

05:01 PM | 14 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari announced the conferment of Pakistan’s national awards on 104 Pakistanis and foreigners, in recognition of their services, excellence and sacrifices in their respective fields.

The awards were announced on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day which will be presented to the awardees at an investiture ceremony on March 23, 2025.

The president conferred the awards to individuals in the fields including science and engineering, education, medicine, arts, literature, sports, social services and philanthropy, entrepreneurs, taxpayers and exporters, public service, gallantry, and services to Pakistan.

The president conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan award on the former president and prime minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed to recognise his public services.

He announced Hilal-i-Imtiaz award for Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who recently bagged a gold medal in Paris Olympics and Sitara-i-Imtiaz for mountaineer Murad Sadpara in the sports category.

President Zardari conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously on late Nasir Kazmi for services in the field of literature and Hilal-i-Pakistan on Saudi Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud for his services to Pakistan.

In recognition of their excellence in the fields of science, the president conferred Hilal-i-imtiaz on Amir Hafeez Ibrahim, Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Khan; and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Dr Sara Qureshi, Dr Rafiuddin and Professor Dr Usman Qamar.

In the education field, Sadia Rasheed was bestowed Hilal-i-Imtiaz; Sitara-i-Imtiaz was announced for Dr Suleman Shahabuddin, and Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi, and Presidential Pride of Performance award for Barkat Shah, Abdul Rasheed Kakar and Aneeqa Bano.

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7



