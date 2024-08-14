Municipal taxes to be collected through electricity bills in Karachi

KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a new system for collecting municipal taxes directly through electricity bills, starting from July 2024.
K-Electric, the city's primary electricity provider, has begun including these charges in monthly bills, marking a significant change in how municipal taxes are collected in Karachi.
Karachi's Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, has announced that this new tax collection method is expected to generate an estimated Rs4 billion in revenue. The income, derived from the Municipal Utility Charges Tax (MUCT), will be allocated to fund development projects across all Union Councils in Karachi. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve the city’s infrastructure and public services.
The mayor emphasised his commitment to transparency in collecting and utilizing these funds. He has pledged to personally oversee all financial matters related to the initiative, ensuring close monitoring of both the revenue generated and its expenditure.
Karachi residents will notice an additional charge on their electricity bills, calculated based on their monthly electricity consumption. The tax structure is as follows:
101 to 200 units: An additional Rs20
201 to 300 units: An additional Rs40
301 to 400 units: An additional Rs100
401 to 500 units: An additional Rs125
Over 700 units: An additional Rs300
Commercial users will also be affected, with a municipal tax of Rs400 added to their bills.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.