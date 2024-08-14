Search

77th Independence Day celebrated at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi

09:31 PM | 14 Aug, 2024
 The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi marked the 77th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence with great national fervor. The event was celebrated with pride and patriotic spirit, reflecting the significance of the day.

The ceremony was presided over by Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires, Saad Ahmed Warraich, who hoisted the national flag at the Chancery lawn of the High Commission. The event was attended by the officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families. Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out on this occasion.

In his address, Saad Ahmed Warraich emphasized that August 14, 1947, was the culmination of an indomitable will, unmatched struggle, and immense sacrifices. He praised the bravery and perseverance of the Muslims of the subcontinent, who played a pivotal role in realizing the dream of Pakistan.

He paid glowing tribute to the visionary leadership of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who guided the Muslims of the subcontinent toward their destined homeland.

Warraich highlighted that Pakistan was founded on the principles of democracy, social equality, and tolerance, and the nation remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving the ideal of an Islamic welfare state, as envisioned by the forefathers.

He further acknowledged Pakistan’s significant milestones and progress since independence, affirming that the mission of stabilizing Pakistan continues unabated. Warraich also honored the brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives in the defense of the motherland.

Expressing solidarity with Muslim brothers and sisters facing oppression and occupation, Warraich voiced Pakistan’s unwavering belief that their courageous struggle for fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination, will ultimately prevail. He emphasized that sustainable peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In addition, Warraich lauded the historic achievement of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who recently won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He noted that Nadeem’s exemplary feat in overcoming challenges is a shining example of how steadfast determination, complete dedication, and sincere effort can lead to remarkable success.

The children of the High Commission members performed national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan. A special cake was also cut to mark the occasion.

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7



