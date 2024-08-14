Search

FBR chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana granted early retirement

08:42 PM | 14 Aug, 2024
amjad tiwana

Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has been granted approval for his early retirement request. He will officially step down from his role today (Thursday), marking the end of his tenure.

A formal notification regarding this decision has been issued.

The notification details that Prime Minister has approved the early retirement of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a Grade 21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service. According to the notification, Tiwana’s retirement will take effect from August 15.

It is pertinent to note that Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana had earlier submitted his request for early retirement to the Prime Minister. Following his request, Rashid Mahmood has been appointed as the new Chairman of the FBR.

