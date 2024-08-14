Monkeypox, Zika breakout: Pakistan issues guidelines as Africa declares emergency

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has issued an alert to Border Health Services following the rise in monkeypox cases worldwide and the spread of the Zika virus in India.
NCOC officials have stated that travelers arriving in Pakistan from abroad should be monitored, and suspected monkeypox patients should be quarantined in special wards.
According to the NCOC, nine cases of monkeypox have been reported in Pakistan so far, with one death. All monkeypox patients in Pakistan have travelled from Arab countries; however, the disease is not locally present in the country.
The NCOC also reported that over 80 cases of the Zika virus and several deaths have occurred in the Indian city of Pune. The mosquito that spreads the Zika virus is present in Pakistan, and according to Aga Khan University, the presence of the Zika virus was confirmed in Karachi in 2021 and 2022.
Emergency declared in Africa
Earlier, an emergency has been declared in Africa due to the risk of the spread of monkeypox.
The African Union has declared the spread of monkeypox across the continent a public health emergency.
Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated, "With a heavy heart, we are declaring monkeypox a public health emergency of continental concern."
Since the beginning of this year, the virus has resulted in more than 511 deaths and over 14,000 recorded cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called monkeypox a "severe outbreak" last week.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
