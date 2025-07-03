Pakistan’s first gold medalist Din Muhammad passes away

LAHORE – Pakistan’s first Asian Games gold medalist Din Muhammad passed away on Thurday.

Din Muhammad, the wrestler who won Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal, passed away. He was over 100 years old.

A resident of Batapur near Lahore, Din Muhammad earned national pride by winning gold at the 1954 Asian Games held in Manila.

Representing Pakistan, he defeated wrestlers from the Philippines, India, and Japan to clinch the title.

In addition to his historic Asian Games win, he also represented Pakistan in several international events and secured a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Punjab’s Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry expressed deep sorrow over the legendary wrestler’s death.

The sports minister praised Din Muhammad’s unforgettable contributions to the country, saying he raised Pakistan’s flag high in the world of wrestling.