Pm Shehbaz Lands In Azerbaijan With Focus On Sustainable Growth At Eco Summit

KHANKENDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Azerbaijan today to participate 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, a two-day gathering being held in Khankendi under the theme “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.”

Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation, and will represent Pakistan’s perspective on pressing regional and global challenges. He is expected to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025 and advocate for deeper regional cooperation in trade, energy, and sustainable development.

During the summit, PM will also engage in bilateral meetings with heads of other ECO member states to discuss matters of mutual interest.

South Asian nation played key role in the ECO since its inception. Originally founded in 1964 as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) alongside Iran and Turkiye, the organization was rebranded as the Economic Cooperation Organization in 1985. Today, it consists of 10 member states with a combined regional trade volume of $76 billion.

ECO continues to serve as a vital platform for economic diplomacy, connecting regions from Asia to Europe and the Arab world. It has increasingly focused on boosting intra-regional trade, enhancing transport networks, and promoting sustainable economic practices.

Pakistan last hosted the ECO Summit in 2017, where the Vision 2025 roadmap was adopted by all member nations to guide future cooperation and development efforts.