Juggun Kazim publicly apologises to Alizeh Shah for inappropriate remarks

KARACHI – Renowned television host and actress Juggun Kazim has issued a formal apology to fellow star Alizeh Shah following a recent controversy involving a public event.

In a video message shared on social media, Juggun Kazim admitted that she displayed inappropriate behavior as a senior artist and expressed regret over her actions. She clarified that her intentions were not to hurt anyone, but she deeply regrets that Alizeh Shah was emotionally affected by her comments.

The apology comes after Alizeh Shah alleged in a separate video that she was pushed deliberately by singer Shazia Manzoor during an event, causing her to fall.

She also expressed disappointment over Juggun Kazim’s sarcastic response to the incident, saying it left her heartbroken. Alizeh stated that she had always viewed Juggun as a respectful and serious professional, but the incident changed her perception.

Juggun also expressed sorrow over the spread of insensitive memes and jokes about the matter on social media, urging people to treat such incidents with maturity rather than mockery.

She called on the public and media to uphold respect and decency, emphasizing the importance of preserving human dignity.