Alarming revelations by Palestinian researcher, and social scientist raised serious concerns over Israel’s alleged involvement in fueling insurgency in Balochistan. Under the guise of academic research, Israel-linked think tank MEMRI launched the “Balochistan Studies Project,” which experts believe is a thinly veiled attempt to interfere in Pakistan and Iran’s internal affairs.

An opinion piece penned by Abdulla Moaswes revealed how Tel Aviv is using covert influence tactics to destabilize Muslim-majority regions, manipulating ethnic tensions for its own strategic gains in what is said to be Netanyahu’s broader pattern of proxy engagement to undermine regional rivals.

Pakistan’s mineral rich region Balochistan is new battlefield in covert geopolitical power play, with startling claims of Israeli and Indian efforts to infiltrate and manipulate the Baloch separatist movement.

Moaswes warns of a disturbing alliance between Tel Aviv and New Delhi, accusing them of exploiting unrest in Balochistan to destabilize both Iran and Pakistan. At the center of this intrigue is the newly launched Balochistan Studies Project (BSP), which was launched by controversial Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The institute founded by ex-Israeli military intelligence officer Colonel Yigal Carmon, faced long faced criticism for pushing pro-Israel narratives through selective translations of Middle Eastern media.

Critics however say BSP is not just about research, it’s about recruiting influence, stirring separatism, and rebranding Balochistan as a pawn in global power politics. MEMRI even labeled region as strategic outpost to monitor Iran’s nuclear ambitions and Pakistan’s regional ties, raising serious red flags about foreign agendas operating under the guise of academic research.

The project’s special adviser, Mir Yar Baloch is also Baloch leader who openly supported Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and boasting of support from “60 million Baloch patriots” as India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Analysts say the pieces are falling into place, which is Israel backed think tank, growing India-Israel cooperation, and now open engagement with separatist figures and all signs are pointing to carefully orchestrated campaign to fracture regional stability and contain Iranian and Pakistani influence.