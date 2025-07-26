FBR under fire over Rs397Billion Tax Loss as Audit reveals negligence, inaction

ISLAMABAD – Major devastating financial blunders surfaced as parliamentary subcommittee uncovered staggering Rs397 billion loss to Pakistan’s national treasury, all traced back to the gross mismanagement and inaction of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The explosive findings surfaced during a heated meeting of a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) subcommittee, led by a visibly outraged Shahida Akhtar Ali. Lawmakers were left reeling as audit reports exposed years of unchecked tax evasion, enforcement failures, and financial misconduct within the FBR.

According to auditors, FBR failed to collect Rs6.5 billion in sales tax and Federal Excise Duty — but the real shock came when it was revealed that 633 tax evaders went unpunished across 10 FBR offices, despite clear legal authority to recover dues without even issuing show-cause notices.

Even more jaw-dropping: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) collected Rs2.5 billion in FED on airline tickets, but never handed it over. With PIA’s privatization still in limbo, this multi-billion-rupee black hole is now the government’s burden.

But the damage doesn’t end there as officials admitted that more than 500 FBR agents failed to deduct mandatory withholding taxes during the 2013–14 fiscal year, costing the nation another Rs24.15 billion. Meanwhile, Rs71 million in assessed taxes simply vanished, never recovered, never explained.

FBR representative tried to reassure the panel, claiming Rs16 billion had been recovered and verified, while Rs452 million was still under audit review.

PAC members slammed the FBR, calling it a “system riddled with incompetence” and demanding accountability at every level.

The scandal has sparked calls for a full-scale inquiry and immediate reforms to prevent further bleeding of public funds.