Two injured in grenade attack in IOK’s Ramban
Share
SRINAGAR – A youth among two persons got injured in a grenade attack in the Banihal area of Ramban in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports in Indian media cited that two sustained injuries after a grenade attack rocked along the Jammu-Kashmir national highway on Friday night.
Following the attack, the entire area was cordoned off by the Indian armed forces who launched the search operation. Meanwhile, the adjourning buildings were closed as the search operation was underway. Reports said the window panes of the nearby Madrasa also get damaged in wake of the explosion intensity.
India reports drone attack on military base in ... 12:03 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
SRINAGAR – At least two troops were injured after twin blasts ripped through a base of Indian Air Force (IAF) in ...
On the other hand, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Budgam district. The youth was killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in the Manchowa area of the district today.
Following the recent unrest, the authorities suspended all internet and mobile service in the areas.
-
- Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive”, ...01:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Monkey brought for Covid vaccine trial on the loose in Lahore01:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- International flights on the anvil at Skardu Airport to boost ...12:45 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- 106-year-old Karachi woman becomes one of the ‘oldest Pakistani’ ...12:13 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- 'No, thank you!' Kajol under fire for refusing to eat birthday cake ...09:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Javed Afridi welcomes Mahira Khan to MG Club07:35 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Kinza Hashmi and Babar Zaheer trolled over latest photos07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021