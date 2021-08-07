Two injured in grenade attack in IOK’s Ramban

SRINAGAR – A youth among two persons got injured in a grenade attack in the Banihal area of Ramban in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports in Indian media cited that two sustained injuries after a grenade attack rocked along the Jammu-Kashmir national highway on Friday night.

Following the attack, the entire area was cordoned off by the Indian armed forces who launched the search operation. Meanwhile, the adjourning buildings were closed as the search operation was underway. Reports said the window panes of the nearby Madrasa also get damaged in wake of the explosion intensity.

On the other hand, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Budgam district. The youth was killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in the Manchowa area of the district today.

Following the recent unrest, the authorities suspended all internet and mobile service in the areas.