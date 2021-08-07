106-year-old Karachi woman becomes one of the ‘oldest Pakistani’ to survive coronavirus (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:13 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – A 106-year-old woman has recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan to become one of the oldest survivors of the novel virus in the country.

In another case of beating the odds with a dilapidated healthcare system, the centenarian Haseen Bibi has recovered from the Delta variant of Covid. She was admitted to Karachi’s Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari, after contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, the hospital staff along with the family of the elderly survivor also celebrated her recovery from novel coronavirus by cutting a cake at the medical center.

Last year in July, a 103-year-old man was recovered from a deadly virus in Booni Chitral to become one of the oldest survivors of the disease in the South Asian country.

Meanwhile, the variant of COVID-19 also called the Delta variant had detected in India for the first time in September 2020.

Health experts termed the Delta variant more dangerous than the other genres of novel coronavirus as it gives very little time for the detection of symptoms among the affected people besides being more vulnerable to catch.

