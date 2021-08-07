International flights on the anvil at Skardu Airport to boost tourism: minister
SKARDU – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has decided to launch an international flight operation from Skardu Airport with an aim at promoting the tourism sector and trade activities.

Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan while speaking with a leading daily told the Skardu airport would have all-weather and nighttime flight operations. A notification in this regard would be issued next month.

The ruling party leader further added that the airport's runway was being expanded for wide-body aircraft landing. Sarwar also added that authorities mulled options to construct a new airport in Gilgit.

Officials have also conducted research work to construct a bridge for the landing of heavy aircraft at the Gilgit airport, he said. Khan while narrating the motive behind the initiative said, these steps were being taken to boost tourism potential in the high-mountain region under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Locating at an altitude of 2,230 meters, the Skardu airport was listed among the world's highest altitude airports.

Recently, the national flag carrier launched operations for weekly flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit.

Meanwhile, some reports cited that private Airlines will also start direct flights for Skardu soon amid growing demand from domestic tourists who wish to visit the scenic region during tourism season.

