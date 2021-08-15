Yasir Hussain contracts coronavirus despite vaccination
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has tested positive for the novel Covid-19 despite getting vaccinated against the novel disease.
The Jhooti actor shared the news with his fans that he tested positive for the deadly virus.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old shared the news to his followers and asked for prayers adding that he is now in quarantine.
Hussain, who welcomed his first child recently, added that ‘he was having a hard time being isolated from his wife Iqra Aziz’.
Earlier in June, the Pakistani actor cum writer received his Covid vaccine, he also shared the photo with his fans on social media.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcome first baby 03:16 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Congratulations are in order as the much-adored celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz has welcomed their first ...
