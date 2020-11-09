Pakistan reports 1,650 new coronavirus cases amid second wave

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 9 deaths and at least 1,650 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

The death toll has reached 6,977 while the total number of infected people has reached nearly 344,839.

318,881 patients of coronavirus have recovered so far and 18,981 are undergoing treatment. 972 patients are said to be in critical condition.

The number of coronavirus patients in Sindh is 150,169 and in Punjab, the tally stands at 106,922. 40,657 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,861 in Islamabad, 16,106 in Balochistan, 4,758 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,366 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

No coronavirus-affected person is on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 148 ventilators occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,854 allocated for Covid-19 patients.

The NCOC has imposed a ban on several gatherings including indoor weddings in Pakistan in its bid to curb the spread of novel disease.

Earlier the local administration on Sunday has decided to impose a smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad to curb the rise in new cases.